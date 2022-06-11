UrduPoint.com

FBR Clarifies News Item Publish On Sales Tax Expenditure

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

FBR clarifies news item publish on sales tax expenditure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday clarified a news item regarding the sales tax expenditure published by sections of media, quoting the Economic Survey of Pakistan for the year 2021-22.

According to FBR press release, the said news item reported tax expenditure on account of sales tax was as Rs. 1,014.5 billion, with an increase of 75.

4% over last year and the overall tax expenditure as Rs. 1757 billion.

The FBR while clarifying its position stated that after the final revision of "Tax Expenditure Report", the reconciled sales tax expenditure is reported as Rs. 739.8 billion showing an increase of 27.9% over last year. The overall Tax expenditure after this revision isRs. 1,482.3 billion showing an increase of 12.8% over the previous year".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan FBR Media Billion

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget fo ..

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget for next fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

1 hour ago
 EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

36 minutes ago
 Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Sh ..

Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Shahnawaz

51 minutes ago
 Report finds climate change leading cause behind u ..

Report finds climate change leading cause behind unprecedented forest fires

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.