FBR Clarifies No Tax On Arshad Nadeem Prize Money
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically denied rumors circulating on social media that it plans to tax the prize money won by Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem.
It is clarified that Arshad Nadeem is our National Hero who has not only elevated Pakistan's image in the whole world but has made the whole Pakistani nation overjoyed by winning a Gold Medal after 40 years in the olympics, said a FBR news release.
FBR also clarified that there is no withholding tax on his prizes and the government and FBR are determined to make his income exempt much before he files his return in September, 2025.
Recent Stories
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 20244 hours ago
-
Türkiye, Pakistan agree to boost up business activities, Investment16 hours ago
-
PCMEA partners with NCA to revive carpet industry18 hours ago
-
Arrival of 800 companies from 70 countries to boost country’s economic image: Commerce Minister19 hours ago
-
Paperless economy imperative for Pakistan's global competitiveness: Malik22 hours ago
-
PFC chief for adopting Chinese model for economic growth22 hours ago
-
'Vibrant ecosystem essential for entrepreneurship'22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 20241 day ago
-
AIKO to set up solar manufacturing plant in Punjab2 days ago