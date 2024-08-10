Open Menu

FBR Clarifies No Tax On Arshad Nadeem Prize Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically denied rumors circulating on social media that it plans to tax the prize money won by Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem.

It is clarified that Arshad Nadeem is our National Hero who has not only elevated Pakistan's image in the whole world but has made the whole Pakistani nation overjoyed by winning a Gold Medal after 40 years in the olympics, said a FBR news release.

FBR also clarified that there is no withholding tax on his prizes and the government and FBR are determined to make his income exempt much before he files his return in September, 2025.

More Stories From Business