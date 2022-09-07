UrduPoint.com

FBR Clarify Exemption On Local Supply Of Goods For Flood-relief

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FBR clarify exemption on local supply of goods for flood-relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue(FBR) on Wednesday issued clarification regarding exemption on local supply of goods for flood-relief operations.

FBR has been receiving a number of queries regarding the exemption available to local supply of goods needed for flood relief operations.

FBR has now clarified that the total supply of flood-related goods both imported and locally supplied/sold is exempt from the whole of Sales Tax if the same supply is certified by NDMA or PDMA.

Furthermore, this exemption is available for a period of 90 days w.e.f 30.08.2022 as per SRO 1636(1)2022, issued by FBR on 30.08.2022.

