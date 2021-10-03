FBR clarify on fake version of FBR official Website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically rebutted malicious in intent and misleading in content a photoshopped version of the interface of FBR official website, displaying a ticker with date of returns filing extended up to 2050.

This is a fake news being circulated on social media by some irresponsible elements which is strongly condemned, said a press release issued by FBR here on Sunday.

It is further reiterated that the new deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns is October 15, 2021 which will not be extended beyond this date.