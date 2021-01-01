FBR collects net revenue of Rs 2204 bln in last six months

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs 2204 billion during last six months, which showed a growth of five percent as over Rs 2101 billion was collected during the same period last year 2019-20.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs 2204 billion during last six months, which showed a growth of five percent as over Rs 2101 billion was collected during the same period last year 2019-20.

According to the provisional information, the FBR has collected a net revenue of Rs 2204 billion, which is 99.7 percent of its six-months target of Rs 2210 for the current fiscal year, showing a growth of five percent as over Rs 2101 billion was collected during the same period of last year, said a press release issued by FBR here Friday.

Income Tax collection for July to December stood at Rs 816 billion. The FBR has released the provisional revenue collection figures for the first six months of current year.

Similarly, collection of Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty, Customs Duty remained at Rs 915 billion, Rs 127 billion and Rs 336 billion respectively. Moreover, an additional Rs 10 billion has been collected from book adjustment.

According to release, it is expected that revenue to be collected from book adjustment will increase in coming days.

For the month of December only, the total collected revenue stood at Rs 508 billion, which was 97.7 percent of the target of Rs 520 billion and showed a growth of 8.3 percent against 469 billion collected in December 2019.

There is an increase of Rs 39 billion in the revenue collection of December 2019. This is the highest monthly growth during Jul-December period.

In the first six months of current fiscal year, refunds to the tune of Rs 102 billion have been issued compared to Rs 53 billion for the same period the last year. This represents an increase of 90 percent in the issuance of refunds.

Moreover, under the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Package, refunds of Rs 42 billion have also been issued this year.

Despite excessive issuance of refunds this year, FBR has managed to collect significantly more revenue in comparison to last year when COVID-19 had not disrupted economic life.

Increased refunds have greatly helped boost the economic activity in the country.

The FBR's appreciable performance demonstrates that despite the second wave of COVID, government policies have insulated the economy which is showing growing signs of economic revival across the broad-spectrum business activities.

During the first six-months of current fiscal year, smuggled goods worth Rs 30 billion have been seized as compared to seizures of Rs 22 billion during the corresponding months of 2019.

After many years, FBR has restored the sanctity of last date of filing of income tax return. This has been welcomed by taxpayers who have filed 2.3 million returns till December 31st compared to 2.17 million last year.

Income Tax paid during filing of returns stood at Rs 43.5 billion compared to only Rs 28 billion deposited last year. This shows an increase in tax deposit with returns of 55 percent.

The FBR is fully geared towards automation, e-audit, and simplification of procedures, e-payment of duty draw back so as to add to Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

The board has launched a single page simplified Income Tax Return for SME manufacturers. FBR has upgraded Iris system for issuing SMS and e-mails whenever any notice is issued or any assignment is created by Tax Officer.

FBR has launched a system Maloomat-TaxRay wherein taxpayers' can access all information available with the FBR by logging through a secure mechanism.

For further facilitation, this feature has been launched in mobile app, Tax Assan, so that taxpayers' can easily access all such information.

FBR has established special committees to urgently resolve the complaints of the taxpayers. Now, the taxpayers' can file complaints through Helpline, Email, Complaint Portal and registered post.