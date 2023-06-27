FBR collects record Rs 7,000 bln tax by June 26: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said for the first time in the country's history, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs 7,000 billion annual tax by June 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said for the first time in the country's history, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs 7,000 billion annual tax by June 26, 2023.

"This Fiscal Year 2022-23 will end on June 30 and it is hoped that more revenue will be collected, which will be the first time in the history of the country," the minister wrote on Twitter.