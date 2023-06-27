Open Menu

FBR Collects Record Rs 7,000 Bln Tax By June 26: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 08:45 PM

FBR collects record Rs 7,000 bln tax by June 26: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said for the first time in the country's history, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs 7,000 billion annual tax by June 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said for the first time in the country's history, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs 7,000 billion annual tax by June 26, 2023.

"This Fiscal Year 2022-23 will end on June 30 and it is hoped that more revenue will be collected, which will be the first time in the history of the country," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Ishaq Dar June FBR Billion

Recent Stories

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian A ..

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Char ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Charge d'Affaires Over Recent Stat ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

8 minutes ago
 Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to ..

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

8 minutes ago
 Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceive ..

Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Report ..

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

19 minutes ago
12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

15 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Miscond ..

US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Misconduct Led to Jeffrey Epstein's D ..

15 minutes ago
 Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

15 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in W ..

Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent ..

15 minutes ago
 Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Tes ..

Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

15 minutes ago
 Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in S ..

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business