FBR collects Rs 2,748 billion during July-October 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 2,748 billion during the first four months of the financial year 2023-24 against the target of Rs 2,682 billion showing an increase of Rs 66 billion.

FBR has put in tremendous efforts to achieve revenue target for the month of October, 2023, said a news release on Tuesday.

FBR achieves its revenue collection target for the fourth consecutive month with 43% domestic and 37% overall growth.

As against Rs. 516 billion collected in the month of October 2022, FBR collected 707 billion during the month of October 2023.

At the same time, FBR also issued refunds amounting to Rs.

158 billion during the first four months as against Rs. 113 billion refunded in the corresponding period of previous year.

Total returns filed up to October 31, 2023 for tax year 2023 were 2.9 million approximately as against 2.57 million filed in the corresponding period of previous year showing an increase of 330,000.

Chairman FBR appreciated the exceptional effort, hard work, professionalism and dedication displayed by FBR officers and officials.

FBR is poised and determined to achieve assigned targets for coming months of the current financial year.