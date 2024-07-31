FBR Collects Rs 659.2 Bln In 1st Month Of FY 2024-25
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 659.2 billion in first month (July) of the current financial year 2024-25 against the set target of Rs 656 billion.
The board has issued refunds of amounting Rs 77.9 billion, said a FBR news release here on Wednesday.
During the month under review, Rs. 300.2 billion was collected under the head of Income Tax, Rs. 307.9 billion under the head of Sales Tax, Rs. 37.4 billion under the head of Federal Excise Duty, and Rs.
91.7 billion under the head of Customs Duty.
FBR has exhibited a promising start for financial year 2024-25 regarding the revenue collection, by putting in an outstanding effort to achieve the monthly tax target despite all the economic challenges faced by the country.
The performance of FBR amidst the current financial and economic difficulties reflects unwavering dedication of the tax officials to achieve the assigned target for the current financial year.
