(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs320 billion revenues during the month of October and maintained overall increase over last year of 16% and domestic tax over 25%.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has collected Rs320 billion revenues during the month of October and maintained overall increase over last year of 16% and domestic tax over 25%.

This is after taking into account negative aspect of import contraction of around Rs50 billion, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi said in a tweet.