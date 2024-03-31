FBR Collects Rs6,710 Billion, Revenues Grew By 30% In 9 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had collected Rs6,710 billion revenues during first 09 months of current financial year as against the set targets of Rs6,707 billion.
During the period from July-March, 2023-24, the FBR had collected Rs6,710 billion against as compared the set targets of Rs6,707 billion for the first nine months, said a press release issued here Sunday.
Meanwhile, the FBR had also cleared refunds amounting to Rs369 billion were as compared to Rs254 billion issued during the same period last year, it added.
FBR continues to register 30% growth in revenue collection as compared to the first nine months of previous financial year.
During the month of March, 2024, FBR had collected the assigned target of Rs879 billion, and refunds amounting to Rs67 billion were issued as compared to Rs22 billion issued in March, 2023.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Business
-
Commissioner orders speedy action against profiteers, hoarders2 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits Embassy of Libya2 hours ago
-
Seed mafia a formidable threat to agriculture: Malik5 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan keen on joint ventures with Pak businessmen, investors5 hours ago
-
PFC for interest-free loans to furniture manufacturers5 hours ago
-
China's non-manufacturing PMI up in March8 hours ago
-
China's electronic information manufacturing industry expands in first 2 months8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 202411 hours ago
-
All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary23 hours ago
-
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership23 hours ago
-
LCCI gives feedback to Finance Minister on SRO 420(I)/202423 hours ago