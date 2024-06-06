Open Menu

FBR Commissioner Pledges To Address Tax Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Commissioner Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Jhang Zone, Muhammad Aslam Jamro, visited the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, pledging to address tax issues

Founding President Danish Naeem Fakhri, Senior Vice President Malik Shahbaz Akhtar, Vice President Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, and other members warmly welcomed the Commissioner.

During the visit, detailed discussions were held on tax challenges, and the commissioner assured solutions, emphasising FBR's goal to facilitate businesses.

The visit demonstrated a commitment to collaboration and resolving issues, boosting local business confidence.

More Stories From Business