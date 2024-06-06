FBR Commissioner Pledges To Address Tax Issues
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Inland Revenue, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Jhang Zone, Muhammad Aslam Jamro, visited the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, pledging to address tax issues.
As per details, the FBR Commissioner visited the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pledging to address tax issues faced by the business community and eliminate unjustified taxes.
Founding President Danish Naeem Fakhri, Senior Vice President Malik Shahbaz Akhtar, Vice President Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, and other members warmly welcomed the Commissioner.
During the visit, detailed discussions were held on tax challenges, and the commissioner assured solutions, emphasising FBR's goal to facilitate businesses.
The visit demonstrated a commitment to collaboration and resolving issues, boosting local business confidence.
APP/mac/378
