FBR committed to resolving taxpayers concerns

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi Monday said that taxpayers were the lifeline of the national economy and FBR would address their concerns through negotiations.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here, he said that FBR acknowledged the business community role and well aware of the prevailing COVID-19 effects on the businesses which had adversely disturbed the trading environment.

The Chief Commissioner welcomed RCCI budget proposals, including the extension in the integration of POS systems, tax audits, updating profiles for Active Tax Payers List (ATL), recovery notices and payments on installments.

He lauded the role of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting trade activities, resolving tax-related disputes and raising awareness on increasing the tax net and added that a help desk would be established at RCCI for the members and taxpayers facilitation.

He informed that automation was being introduced at FBR to lessen the role of FBR collectors with the taxpayers.

"E-hearing rooms were also being established across the country and Rawalpindi would be engaged as a model office for E-hearings," he added.

Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi revealed that ADRC and the integrity management committee were being reactivated to facilitate the general public/ taxpayers for filing complaints against corrupt practices of FBR officials while efforts were underway to address the grievances of Jewelers and Marble traders.

Earlier, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza shared key concerns of the members and traders including the extension in POS system, recovery notices and infructuous notices to tax-payers under section 176.

The RCCI President said that traders related to the travel, Tour business/Hajj Umra, Schools, Wedding Halls had suffered very badly due to the pandemic and sought relaxations for them.

He suggested that sales tax rate should be brought to single-digit and efforts should be made to increase new taxpayers rather than squeezing existing tax-payers.

He also demanded that more incentives should be given to taxpayers and reforms must be introduced in the tax regime to help to broaden the tax net and to increase the taxpayer's numbers.