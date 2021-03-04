UrduPoint.com
FBR Confiscates 3 Million Sticks Of Illicit Cigarette

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

FBR confiscates 3 million sticks of Illicit cigarette

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad intercepted a vehicle at Burhan Interchange of Motorway on Thursday and seized 300 packrites (3,000,000 sticks) of three local brands of illegal cigarettes, valuing more than Rs 20 million.

On inquiry it was also found that Federal Excise Duty (FED) amounting to Rs 4.95 million and Sales Tax amounting to Rs1.678 million was not deposited in government Exchequer against supplies of aforesaid cigarettes, said a press statement issued by Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad confiscated the cigarettes and mandatory legal proceedings are underway for recovery of due taxes.

In pursuit to the vision of Prime Minister to curb the menace of trade of counterfeit and illicit tobacco trade, the Chairman FBR had urged Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue to speed up the enforcement measures to combat the tradeof counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes, the statement added.

