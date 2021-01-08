UrduPoint.com
FBR Constitutes Committee To Further Simplify Income Tax Return Forms

Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chairman Federal board of Revenue has constituted a committee for timely designing, finalization and simplification of Income Tax Return forms for individuals, Association of Persons (AOPs) and companies for tax year 2021.

The initiative has been taken as a part of various reform initiatives and in pursuance to the special instructions of the prime minister, said an FBR press statement issue here Friday.

While departing from the previous practice, the FBR aims at designing the return forms in much advance so that forms are available to the taxpayers on the very first day of the tax year.

The committee would be chaired by Member (IR-Policy) whereas Chief Information Officer, Chiefs of Inland Revenue Operations & Inland Revenue Policy and Second Secretary, Domain business Team (DBT) of FBR's Information Technology Wing would be members of the committee.

The committee would simplify the income tax return forms to the best possible extent besides developing the return forms that require least possible interventions on year to year basis.

International best practices would be a guiding principle for the committee, the statement said adding the idea behind this endeavor was to facilitate the taxpayers' and make the income tax return form more user-friendly and free from unnecessary complications.

In order to make this initiative more fruit bearing and result oriented, FBR through a separate communication has requested the ICAP, ICMAP, Pakistan Tax Bar Associations and various Chambers of Commerce and Industry to give their input for designing a simplified version of the returns.

FBR has designated Secretary Income Tax Policy at FBR HQ to receive input on Email saidiqbaltax321@gmail.com and fax number 051-9218298.

