FBR constitutes committee to identify business anomaly in 'Finance Bill 2022'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chairman Federal board of Revenue / Secretary Revenue on Thursday constituted the business Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the technical and business related anomalies in the Finance Bill 2022.

The Committee shall be comprised of the following members, including Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Co-Chairperson Ms. Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR Mr. Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member (IR -Policy), FBR and Members including Irfan lqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, Mian Nauman Kabir, President LCCI, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, President Sarhad Chamber, Fida Hussain Dashti, President Quetta Chamber, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ehsan A.

Malik, CEO Pakistan Business Council, Syed Anis Ahmed, President American Business Council Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman APTMA, Khuram Mukhtar, Patron-in-Chief PETA M. Abdul Aleem, Secretary General OICCI, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The committee to review the business related anomalies identified and submitted; and to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.

The Committee may co-opt member (s) with consensus if required.

Anomalies can be submitted on or before close of office hours on June 20, 2022 to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly Committee; in their offices at Room No.348 (Customs) and Room No.355 (IR), 30Floor, FBR House, Islamabad.