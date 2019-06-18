FBR constitutes committee to remove anomalies in Finance Bill-2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi Tuesday constituted an anomaly committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2019

The committee will be chaired by Ashfaq Tola whereas the co-chairman of the committee would be Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member Inland Revenue-Policy), a FBR press release said.

The other members of the committee are Abid Shaban, Zia Awan, Muhammad Awais, Asif Haroon, Abdul Qadir Memon, Amer Javed, Iftikhar Taj and Muhammad Rafique.

The terms of reference of the committee will be to review the identified and submitted anomalies and to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.

Technical and legal anomalies can be submitted on or before close of office hours on Friday, June 21, to the co-chairman, anomaly committee-technical in his office.