UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Continues Crackdown Against Smuggled Non-duty Paid Cigarettes

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

FBR continues crackdown against smuggled non-duty paid cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said that Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN),has intensified countrywide operations against smuggled and Non-Duty paid cigarettes.

IREN Rawalpindi Team has confiscated 1,800,000 cigarettes contained in 180 cartons worth Rs. 5,670,000 involving duty and tax evasion of Rs. 3,793,800, said a press release issued by FBR here.

 In pursuit of Prime Minister's Imran Khan Vision and special instructions of Chairman FBR, crackdown against counterfeit, smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes is in full swing. Inland Revenue Enforcement Network is active in all parts of the country to restrict the trade of illegal cigarettes.

The teams of IREN are working under Regional Coordinators in all major cities of the country and Central Coordinator, Intelligence and Investigation, Islamabad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Rawalpindi FBR All

Recent Stories

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual â€˜Ijtemaâ€™ in ..

4 minutes ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

11 minutes ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

32 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

43 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

43 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.