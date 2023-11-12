FBR crackdown on Non-Duty paid cigarettes with 429 raids

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) In an unprecedented effort to tackle the issue of Non-Duty Paid/Counterfeit cigarettes, the teams of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) have recently carried out a remarkable 429 raids across the country.

The dedicated efforts resulted in the seizure of approximately 16 million Non-Duty paid/counterfeit cigarette sticks, according to a news release issued here on Sunday.

On the direction of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Member Inland Revenue Operations, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir supervised the whole exercise.

According to him, the success of this exercise would convey an unequivocal message to the duty evaders to forthwith halt their illicit practices.

He also reiterated to continually fight the issue till its logical conclusion. It was further resolved that in the next phase of the drive, criminal proceedings would be initiated against such culprits.