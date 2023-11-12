Open Menu

FBR Crackdown On Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes With 429 Raids

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

FBR crackdown on Non-Duty paid cigarettes with 429 raids

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) In an unprecedented effort to tackle the issue of Non-Duty Paid/Counterfeit cigarettes, the teams of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) have recently carried out a remarkable 429 raids across the country.

The dedicated efforts resulted in the seizure of approximately 16 million Non-Duty paid/counterfeit cigarette sticks, according to a news release issued here on Sunday.

On the direction of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Member Inland Revenue Operations, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir supervised the whole exercise.

According to him, the success of this exercise would convey an unequivocal message to the duty evaders to forthwith halt their illicit practices.

He also reiterated to continually fight the issue till its logical conclusion. It was further resolved that in the next phase of the drive, criminal proceedings would be initiated against such culprits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Criminals Sunday FBR Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

16 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

16 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

16 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

16 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

16 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

16 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business