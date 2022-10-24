UrduPoint.com

FBR Crosses Rs 2 Trillion Tax Collection Figure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:58 PM

FBR crosses Rs 2 trillion tax collection figure

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved yet another milestone on Monday by crossing revenue collection figure of Rs 2 trillion, a month earlier than last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved yet another milestone on Monday by crossing revenue collection figure of Rs 2 trillion, a month earlier than last year.

According to brief statement by the board, Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad appreciated the performance of team FBR. He expressed optimism to achieve the collection target set for FY 2022-23, the statement added.

