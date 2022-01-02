UrduPoint.com

FBR Decided Minimum Threshold For FBR Gifts To Rs10,000

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 10:50 PM

FBR decided minimum threshold for FBR gifts to Rs10,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday has decided the minimum threshold for FBR gifts determined to be Rs.10,000 instead of Rs. 30,000, currently fixed for the other divisions of the Federal Government.

It was further decided that all officers of FBR would voluntarily declare and deposit gifts received by them, said a press release issued by FBR here.

In a monthly-meeting held at FBR (HQs) , Board-in-Council (BIC) discussed various agenda items and made some very important decisions.

For the first time ever in the organization's history, the BIC unanimously agreed to establish Toshakhana under the relevant rules and guidelines of Cabinet Division.

The BIC also discussed the existing rules regarding the acceptance and disposal of gifts.

After thorough deliberations, it was decided to notify procedures with regards to inventory management and display of the gifts received from dignitaries/guests during official meetings and visits.

The only exception to these rules is applicable on shields and gifts that have an individual's name engraved.

It was also agreed that gifts so far declared will be disposed off as per applicable rules and regulations.

Furthermore, the BIC also approved the new nomenclature for FATE Wing which will now be known as Public Relations Wing.

Likewise, the two training directorates of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs, FBR have got their new Names, IRS academy and Pakistan Customs Academy, respectively.

