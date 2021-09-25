FBR denies currency smuggling from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically rebutted the propaganda being advanced by some irresponsible elements that there was huge flight of Dollars from Pakistan.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically rebutted the unfounded, malicious in intent and misleading in content a propaganda being advanced by some irresponsible elements that there was huge flight of dollars from the country, said a press release issued by FBR here.

It is further clarified that previously the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was carried out in US dollars but now the same is being conducted in Pak Rupees.

Furthermore, FBR has taken very stringent enforcement measures at the Airports to eliminate the possibility of any such an unethical practice.

Pakistan Customs has made it mandatory for all passengers flying out of country to undergo a thorough personal scrutiny and 100 % declaration of Currency through an automated process in order to ward off this nefarious illegal activity.

This leaves little possibility of the subject undesirable practice.

It is most likely that Chairman FBR and Member (Customs Operations) will visit Pak-Afghan border to oversee the functioning of the above mechanism on the ground.

It is further reiterated that this transparent and efficient mechanism being adopted at all the airports across Pakistan is facilitating the smooth and easy movement of outbound passengers, thus reducing significantly their time and cost.