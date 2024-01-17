FBR Denies Reports Of Protest By IRS Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday has rebutted the baseless news circulating in certain sections of the media regarding a planned protest by IRS officers.
According to the FBR's official Twitter handle, the FBR clarified that no such protest was taking place and assured that its offices would continue to function as per routine.
"FBR rebuts baseless news being circulated in sections of media claiming that IRS officers would hold a protest tomorrow by wearing black ribbons and boycott the office work. It is clarified no such protest is taking place and FBR offices will continue to function as per routine", the FBR tweeted.
