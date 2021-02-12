UrduPoint.com
FBR Determined To Achieve Revenue Target For FY21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Friday expressed the resolve of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to achieve the revenue target set for the current year (2020-21) if the economic activities continue with the same pace.

The SAPM was talking to German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck who called on him here at FBR Headquarters.

Dr. Waqar briefed the Ambassador about the reform process achieved in FBR so far, according to press statement issued by the board.

On the occasion, the German Ambassador lauded the revenue collection performance of FBR in the first seven months of current Fiscal Year.

German Ambassador was particularly impressed with the automation drive being introduced in tax system to facilitate the taxpayers and increase revenue.

