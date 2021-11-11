UrduPoint.com

FBR Develops Automated Facility In WeBOC To Facilitate Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:55 PM

FBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facilitate Businesses

In the continuation of the ongoing drive for digitization, the Pakistan Customs (FBR) has developed an automated facility in WeBOC System to enable small and medium export enterprises acquire imported input goods from a Common Export House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :In the continuation of the ongoing drive for digitization, the Pakistan Customs (FBR) has developed an automated facility in WeBOC System to enable small and medium export enterprises acquire imported input goods from a Common Export House.

The facility could be utilized for exports under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021, said FBR in a press statement issued here.

The Common Export House is a warehouse authorized by the Collector of Customs for import, warehouse and supply of input goods without payment of customs duty, sales tax, Federal excise duty and withholding tax, to the small and medium export enterprises, direct or indirect exporters or commercial exporters.

FBR has already issued a procedure for obtaining authorization to operate as Common Export House vide SRO 957(I)/2021 dated 30th July, 2021.

Public warehouses already operating under Customs warehousing rules can also apply to operate as a Common Export House, simultaneously.

The newly introduced automated facility in WeBOC includes features of online application filing for authorization to operate as Common Export House, authorization of common export warehouse by the regulatory collectorate and filing of import Goods Declarations (GDs) of input goods by the authorized user of Common Export House as importer.

This automated system will also facilitate supply of input goods to the SMEs and other authorized buyers within a period of two years from the date of importation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import July FBR From

Recent Stories

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

1 minute ago
 Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

12 minutes ago
 Free poultry training course on Nov 15

Free poultry training course on Nov 15

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transf ..

Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital - L ..

2 minutes ago
 Denmark, Costa Rica Agree at COP26 to Phase Out Oi ..

Denmark, Costa Rica Agree at COP26 to Phase Out Oil, Gas Production

2 minutes ago
 CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresti ..

CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresting dacoits

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.