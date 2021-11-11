FBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facilitate Businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :In the continuation of the ongoing drive for digitization, the Pakistan Customs (FBR) has developed an automated facility in WeBOC System to enable small and medium export enterprises acquire imported input goods from a Common Export House.

The facility could be utilized for exports under the Export Facilitation Scheme, 2021, said FBR in a press statement issued here.

The Common Export House is a warehouse authorized by the Collector of Customs for import, warehouse and supply of input goods without payment of customs duty, sales tax, Federal excise duty and withholding tax, to the small and medium export enterprises, direct or indirect exporters or commercial exporters.

FBR has already issued a procedure for obtaining authorization to operate as Common Export House vide SRO 957(I)/2021 dated 30th July, 2021.

Public warehouses already operating under Customs warehousing rules can also apply to operate as a Common Export House, simultaneously.

The newly introduced automated facility in WeBOC includes features of online application filing for authorization to operate as Common Export House, authorization of common export warehouse by the regulatory collectorate and filing of import Goods Declarations (GDs) of input goods by the authorized user of Common Export House as importer.

This automated system will also facilitate supply of input goods to the SMEs and other authorized buyers within a period of two years from the date of importation.