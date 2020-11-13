UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Develops E-Commerce Automated Clearance System

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:32 PM

FBR develops E-Commerce Automated Clearance System

The Pakistan Customs has developed an e-Commerce automated clearance facility in collaboration with Sate Bank of Pakistan (SBP, Ministry of Commerce and e-commerce operators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The Pakistan Customs has developed an e-Commerce automated clearance facility in collaboration with Sate Bank of Pakistan (SBP, Ministry of Commerce and e-commerce operators.

The facility would help promote Consumer e-Commerce exports, according to press statement issued by the Federla Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday.

The new system would facilitate the e-Commerce trade and document the e-Commerce exports from Pakistan.

The system would allow commercial banks to register e-Commerce traders in WeBOC system of Pakistan Customs, the statement said, adding under the SBP regulatory framework for Business to Commerce (B2C) e-Commerce exports, the exporters would export their e-Commerce consignments without the requirement of E-Form up to USD 5000 per consignment.

The shipments would be made through courier companies registered with Pakistan Customs who would file the Goods Declaration in WeBOC system on behalf of exporters.

Each individual consignment would be identified on the basis of unique HAWB number, the statement added.

The details of export shipments would be accessible to banks in the e-Commerce profile of the exporters in the system after the export of goods from Pakistan.

The exporter would be required to ensure realization of export proceeds within 60 days from the date of shipment while the export proceed would be received from abroad by commercial banks, through banking channel or international payment scheme/gateway, either in foreign currency or in Pakistani Rupee from Non-Resident Rupee Account Repatriable.

Various MIS reports have been provided in the system to State Bank of Pakistan and Commercial Banks for settlement of Export realization and fulfillment of other regulatory requirements.

The e-Commerce operators have lauded the initiative that would remove the difficulties faced by SME sector in exporting their goods thus playing an effective role in improving country's rating in the Ease of Doing Business index.

Training sessions have been conducted by Pakistan Customs in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce, the statement concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank United States Dollars Pakistani Rupee FBR Commerce From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

15 minutes ago

Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

15 minutes ago

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 live ..

15 minutes ago

No. 1 Johnson, Frittelli match Casey for Masters l ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

34 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.