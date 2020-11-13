FBR develops E-Commerce Automated Clearance System

The Pakistan Customs has developed an e-Commerce automated clearance facility in collaboration with Sate Bank of Pakistan (SBP, Ministry of Commerce and e-commerce operators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The Pakistan Customs has developed an e-Commerce automated clearance facility in collaboration with Sate Bank of Pakistan (SBP, Ministry of Commerce and e-commerce operators.

The facility would help promote Consumer e-Commerce exports, according to press statement issued by the Federla Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Friday.

The new system would facilitate the e-Commerce trade and document the e-Commerce exports from Pakistan.

The system would allow commercial banks to register e-Commerce traders in WeBOC system of Pakistan Customs, the statement said, adding under the SBP regulatory framework for Business to Commerce (B2C) e-Commerce exports, the exporters would export their e-Commerce consignments without the requirement of E-Form up to USD 5000 per consignment.

The shipments would be made through courier companies registered with Pakistan Customs who would file the Goods Declaration in WeBOC system on behalf of exporters.

Each individual consignment would be identified on the basis of unique HAWB number, the statement added.

The details of export shipments would be accessible to banks in the e-Commerce profile of the exporters in the system after the export of goods from Pakistan.

The exporter would be required to ensure realization of export proceeds within 60 days from the date of shipment while the export proceed would be received from abroad by commercial banks, through banking channel or international payment scheme/gateway, either in foreign currency or in Pakistani Rupee from Non-Resident Rupee Account Repatriable.

Various MIS reports have been provided in the system to State Bank of Pakistan and Commercial Banks for settlement of Export realization and fulfillment of other regulatory requirements.

The e-Commerce operators have lauded the initiative that would remove the difficulties faced by SME sector in exporting their goods thus playing an effective role in improving country's rating in the Ease of Doing Business index.

Training sessions have been conducted by Pakistan Customs in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce, the statement concluded.