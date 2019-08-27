FBR develops new application for effective monitoring of sales tax returns, FED

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed a new software to effectively monitor the sales tax returns, besides identifying the tax gaps as well as determine the actual Sales Tax, FED liabilities of all taxpayers

The software called 'Centralized Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty Assessment and Processing (CSTAP) was inaugurated by Chairman FBR Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi.

The new software was developed by Inland Revenue-Operations Wing of FBR and aimed at ensuring effective monitoring of the sales tax returns, a press release issued by the FBR said.

Member IR-Operations Ms Seema Shakeel also gave live demonstration on the working and application of the new software to the chairman FBR and told him that the software would also be used for the purpose of expeditious processing of refund claims.

The chairman FBR was also informed that the first batch of 25 officers from field formations were given task to test run this project form September 11, 2019. However, after successful test run of this project, the same shall be made available to all field formations throughout the country.