FBR Devises Strategy To Sustain Revenue Collection In 2nd Quarter

Wed 06th October 2021

The Board-in-Council of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday devised a robust strategy to keep the momentum of revenue collection in the second quarter (October to December) of the current Financial Year (2021-22).

The meeting of the council, held under the chairmanship of Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, deliberated upon the decent growth of 38.3 % in revenue collection for the first quarter (July-September) of the current FY 2021-22 and conveyed appreciation for the field formations.

The net revenue collection of Rs.1,395 Billion, exceeding the set target for the first quarter, has also been appreciated by the Prime Minister.

The council members expressed their strong resolve to collect substantial revenue in the second quarter and thus exceed target set for this period.

The council also appreciated the comprehensive print and electronic media campaign launched by the FATE Wing which helped FBR receive massive number of 1.

86 million returns till 30th September, 2021 garnering tax of Rs. 39 billion with the returns.

The members, particularly, mentioned about the impact created by the videos of national heroes and renowned celebrities appealing the general public through social media to file their returns within due date.

They thanked all the national heroes for their valued support in making this campaign highly successful. The members also lauded the initiative of FATE Wing to use all cellular companies for SMS outreach to the people to file their tax returns.

Furthermore, the Board-in-Council also decided to speed up the measures required to broaden the tax base, document the economy through POS and fast track implementation of Track and Trace System on Tobacco, Sugar, Fertilizers, Cement, Beverages, Petroleum and Pharmaceutical sectors.

