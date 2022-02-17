UrduPoint.com

FBR Directed To Resolve PPMA Issues

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

FBR directed to resolve PPMA issues

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR ) to carry out all possible measures for settlement of tax issues of pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR ) to carry out all possible measures for settlement of tax issues of pharmaceutical industry.

The federal minister during a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar commended the contribution of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

It was accredited that the sector has substantial role in the economic development of the country, said to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Tarin assured that all reservations of PPMA would be resolved at earliest time possible.

Earlier, Chairman PPMA shared about the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers particularly the concerns pertaining to refund of sales tax.

These unresolved matters resulted in unnecessary delays and thus impact overall working efficiency of PPMA. Furthermore, they requested for the resolution of their issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Shaukat Tarin FBR All Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 7 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

2 minutes ago
 France to pull troops from Mali after decade-long ..

France to pull troops from Mali after decade-long militant fight

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close at 45,441 points 17 Feb 2022

2 minutes ago
 German BMZ delegation highly appreciates One Windo ..

German BMZ delegation highly appreciates One Window Ehsaas Operations

2 minutes ago
 Two Dead After Syrian Air Force Helicopter Crashes ..

Two Dead After Syrian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Latakia - Military

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>