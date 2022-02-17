FBR directed to resolve PPMA issues

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR ) to carry out all possible measures for settlement of tax issues of pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR ) to carry out all possible measures for settlement of tax issues of pharmaceutical industry.

The federal minister during a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar commended the contribution of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

It was accredited that the sector has substantial role in the economic development of the country, said to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Tarin assured that all reservations of PPMA would be resolved at earliest time possible.

Earlier, Chairman PPMA shared about the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers particularly the concerns pertaining to refund of sales tax.

These unresolved matters resulted in unnecessary delays and thus impact overall working efficiency of PPMA. Furthermore, they requested for the resolution of their issues.