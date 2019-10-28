UrduPoint.com
FBR Directs All Staffers Not To Make Any Contact With Taxpayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:02 PM

FBR directs all staffers not to make any contact with taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued directions to all officers and officials of FBR headquarters and its field formations not to contact with any taxpayer or businessman in any form including physical visit, telephonic, mobile calls, SMS or email, except when legally authorized to do so.

The step has been taken to do away with fake communication from some quarters and to build confidence level of taxpayers, an FBR press release Monday said.

This policy shall come into force from November 1, 2019 and any officer or official found indulged in such activity shall be proceeded against strictly under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 read with Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.

These directions shall apply to all formations of FBR being Inland Revenue (Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty) and Customs. Taxpayers, business community and trade bodies are requested to assist in implementing this policy by reporting to FBR any contravention of these directions.

