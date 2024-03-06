FBR Directs Field Formations To Settle Tax Claims Within 30 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal board of Revenue (FRR) has issued instructions to Field Formations to decide all Sales Tax Refund claims within 30 days.
All the Tax Chief Commissioners have been directed to ensure compliance of these instructions, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.
