Open Menu

FBR Directs Field Formations To Settle Tax Claims Within 30 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM

FBR directs field formations to settle tax claims within 30 Days

On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Board of Revenue (FRR) has issued instructions to Field Formations to decide all Sales Tax Refund claims within 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal board of Revenue (FRR) has issued instructions to Field Formations to decide all Sales Tax Refund claims within 30 days.

All the Tax Chief Commissioners have been directed to ensure compliance of these instructions, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister FBR All

Recent Stories

Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue oper ..

Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency

9 minutes ago
 AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure imp ..

AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine ..

Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work ..

Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-15

7 minutes ago
 Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops ..

Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out

7 minutes ago
 PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away

PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away

7 minutes ago
IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing

IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing

7 minutes ago
 Key takeaways from the UK budget

Key takeaways from the UK budget

14 minutes ago
 Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community enga ..

Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing ..

14 minutes ago
 Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb ..

Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital

14 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record h ..

US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record high

21 minutes ago
 IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appoint ..

IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appointment

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business