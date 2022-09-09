UrduPoint.com

FBR Directs Speedy Clearance Of Goods For Flood Relief Activities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:03 PM

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

The board has passed these directions to all Chief Collectors of Customs to ensure speedy clearance of flood relief goods including tents, mosquito tents, medicines, food stuff, rescue boats and ambulances.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure speedy clearance of goods imported for flood relief activities.

The FBR gave these directions to all Chief Collectors of Customs to ensure speedy clearance of flood relief goods including tents, mosquito tents, medicines, food stuff, rescue boats and ambulances.

Taking to Twitter, the FBR Customs Wing also a issued notification in this regard.

“In wake of devastation caused by the recent floods, it is critical that all such imported goods meant for flood relief are cleared immediately” read the notification.

The board also notified the exemption of duties and taxes on the goods received as donations or imported for flood relief operations.

It also said that for a period of ninety days the provisions of section 148 shall not apply to goods required and imported for relief operation for flood affectees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Flood Twitter FBR All

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

1 hour ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

4 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

4 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.