FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure speedy clearance of goods imported for flood relief activities.

The FBR gave these directions to all Chief Collectors of Customs to ensure speedy clearance of flood relief goods including tents, mosquito tents, medicines, food stuff, rescue boats and ambulances.

Taking to Twitter, the FBR Customs Wing also a issued notification in this regard.

“In wake of devastation caused by the recent floods, it is critical that all such imported goods meant for flood relief are cleared immediately” read the notification.

The board also notified the exemption of duties and taxes on the goods received as donations or imported for flood relief operations.

It also said that for a period of ninety days the provisions of section 148 shall not apply to goods required and imported for relief operation for flood affectees.