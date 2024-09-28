FBR Directs Taxpayers To Visit IRIS For Tax Related Information
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday directed taxpayers to visit the IRIS tax returns portal for verification of tax deductions instead of the Maloomat portal.
The same is already made available in the IRIS tax returns portal, said a statement issued here.
