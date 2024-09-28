Open Menu

FBR Directs Taxpayers To Visit IRIS For Tax Related Information

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FBR directs taxpayers to visit IRIS for tax related information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday directed taxpayers to visit the IRIS tax returns portal for verification of tax deductions instead of the Maloomat portal.

The same is already made available in the IRIS tax returns portal, said a statement issued here.

