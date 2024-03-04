FBR Disburses Rs 65 Bln Refunds To Exporters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued all outstanding refunds to exporters amounting to Rs 65 billion as on March 03, 2024
According to an FBR press release issued on Monday, the refunds were issued after directives given by Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his first speech on the floor of the National Assembly on 3rd March 2024 after being elected to the office of the prime minister.
The refunds issued to exporters will lead to better exports and an increase in the forex reserves of Pakistan.
Trade bodies and export-oriented sectors have welcomed the move by the prime minister and said that the move will lead to economic prosperity and the creation of more jobs in the textile industry.
