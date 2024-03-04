Open Menu

FBR Disburses Rs 65 Bln Refunds To Exporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued all outstanding refunds to exporters amounting to Rs 65 billion as on March 03, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued all outstanding refunds to exporters amounting to Rs 65 billion as on March 03, 2024.

According to an FBR press release issued on Monday, the refunds were issued after directives given by Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his first speech on the floor of the National Assembly on 3rd March 2024 after being elected to the office of the prime minister.

The refunds issued to exporters will lead to better exports and an increase in the forex reserves of Pakistan.

Trade bodies and export-oriented sectors have welcomed the move by the prime minister and said that the move will lead to economic prosperity and the creation of more jobs in the textile industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Exports Lead March FBR Textile All Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

5 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

5 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

5 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

5 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

3 minutes ago
 43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

3 minutes ago
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

3 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

3 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

42 seconds ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

44 seconds ago
 DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual con ..

DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Business