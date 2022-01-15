FBR distributes Rs53 million among 1,007 winners of POS Sale Prize Scheme

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday distributed Rs53 million among 1,007 winners under its Point of Sale Prize Scheme

The Names of winners were announced through computerized draw and in this regard FBR organized a ceremony to announce the names of lucky winners, which was also attended by the Chairman FBR Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad and other senior officials of revenue collecting authorities.

The first prize was comprising on Rs 1 million, two second prizes were of Rs 500,000, where as 4 prizes were of Rs250,000 respectively and 1,000 prizes were of Rs50,000 each, which were announced through lucky draw.

It is worth mentioning here that FBR had launched the prize scheme for the shoppers from POS-integrated tier-1 retail outlets and announced to provide thousand of prizes worth hundreds of thousands rupees among the shoppers through computerized ballot, who opt to shop from POS- integrated retail outlets.

The said prize scheme was introduced through Finance Act-2021 which was followed by issuance of rules for the prize scheme on August 9, 2021 by FBR and computerized balloting for the prize scheme would be held on 15th of every month.

FBR was expecting a substantial increase in revenue through this innovative initiative as it will reduce tax evasion and minimize concealment of sales by the retailers.

Under the scheme, customers could participate by verifying the receipt of purchases through Tax Asaan mobile App of FBR or by sending the invoice number through an SMS on 9966.

According the draw, Tanveer Ahmad won the first prize of Rs one million,whereas Farhan Akram and Aftab Ahmed won the second prize of Rs500,000 respectively. The 4 prizes comprising of Rs250,000 won by Farhan Ahmad, Hameedullah,Ghulam Ahmad and Faheem Khalid respectively.

Speaking at the occasion Chairman FBR Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad said that government was determined to promote tax compliance culture in the country with the automation and simplification of tax systems and introducing innovative means to fulfill the social obligations.

He said that automation in tax system would help to enhance tax compliance, plugging the tax leakage and enhance revenue collection in the country, which was prerequisite for sustainable economic growth of the country.

Besides, it would also help in documentation of national economy curb tax deception practices, and help in reporting actual sales and enhance income tax compliance,. he added.

He said that through POS system , sales were connected with central system of FBR and sales tax collaboration witnessed increase. He asked for fulfilling social obligation by promoting tax compliance culture for achieving economic growth and social prosperity in the country.