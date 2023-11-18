Open Menu

FBR Empowered To Block Mobile SIMs Of Non-filers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2023 | 03:51 PM

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

The move follows Pakistan's agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $3 billion bailout.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2023) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has gained enhanced authority to expand the tax base, allowing the disconnection of utility services and blocking mobile SIMs for non-filers in response to notices.

This move follows Pakistan's agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $3 billion bailout.

With only 4.9 million return filers out of a 240 million population last fiscal year, the FBR aims to identify potential non-filers and tax evaders.

The restructuring includes establishing 145 district tax offices nationwide, aiming to bring 1.

5 to 2 million new taxpayers into the system by June 2024.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasized revenue importance in recent meetings. The FBR, through these measures, seeks to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio, employing tools such as Section 114B in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 to disconnect utilities and block mobile services for non-compliance.

Besides it, a new Documentation Law will compel agencies to provide data to the FBR through an automated system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile June FBR Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

55 minutes ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

2 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

16 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

16 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

16 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business