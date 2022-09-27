UrduPoint.com

FBR Enable Refund Adjustment Tab In Return Forms

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 10:09 PM

FBR enable refund adjustment tab in return forms

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enabled refund adjustment tab in the return forms for facilitation of taxpayers while filing Tax Returns for the Year, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has enabled refund adjustment tab in the return forms for facilitation of taxpayers while filing Tax Returns for the Year, 2022.

Federal Board of Revenue has received a number of representations from various Tax bars, businesses and other stakeholders on the issue of non-availability of refund adjustment tab in the return forms available in the Iris, an online portal of FBR for return filing.

In order to ensure smooth filing of returns and to improve ease of doing business and decrease cost of compliance of taxpayers, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enabled refund adjustment tab in the return forms,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

This facility will enable taxpayers to adjust their pending refund claims against admitted liability of TY 2022 at the time of filing of tax returns who had filed applications to claim their outstanding refunds of previous years.

In this regard it is informed that refunds applications filed up to 27.09.2022 are eligible for adjustment of refunds.

This facility is available to all taxpayers who have not claimed excess adjustment against previous years' refunds.

