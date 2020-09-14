UrduPoint.com
FBR, ET& NC Punjab Sign MoU For Database Integration

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (ET& NC ) Department of Punjab Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for real-time integration of data bases.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at office of Director General ET& NC in Lahore, said FBR press statement issued here adding that Minister for Excise and Narcotics Punjab Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Member IT, FBR Asim Ahmad, Secretary Excise and Taxation Wajeehullah Kundi, Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority Zain Ul Abideen Sahe and DG Excise/Taxation Masood Ul Haq attended the ceremony.

The MoU would enable FBR to get hold of CNIC based data of vehicles, properties and professionals along with allied details.

Likewise, data of guest houses, ginning factories and other registered professionals as per law would be accessible to ET&NC department of Punjab.

The MoU is covered in terms of confidentiality of data and caters for data needs of both organizations for future initiatives as well, the statement added.

This step would be extremely helpful to identify the potential taxpayers and plug revenue leakages as both parties have shown resolve to extend maximum facilitation to each other for increasing tax collection.

It was also agreed that data sharing would be done through secure web service without human involvement.

The statement said that FBR believed that such initiatives could help a great deal in documentation of economy and was desirous to make such agreements with other relevant organizations.

