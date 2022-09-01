UrduPoint.com

FBR Exempt Duties On Onion,Tomatoes Import

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 08:46 PM

FBR exempt duties on Onion,Tomatoes import

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued two more SROs to provide exemption from taxes/duties on Import of Onion and Tomatoes to Stabilize Commodity prices escalating due to Floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued two more SROs to provide exemption from taxes/duties on Import of Onion and Tomatoes to Stabilize Commodity prices escalating due to Floods.

Recent floods have brought unprecedented crop damage,said a press release issued here.

As a result, the prices of onion and tomatoes have sky-rocketed in the local markets.

In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to abnormal price hike, the Prime Minister of Pakistan ordered urgent relief measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of onion and tomato in the local markets. Elimination of all taxes and duties in procuring the two vegetables by import will help reduce their prices.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, and on the directions of the Federal Government, the FBR has exempted all duties and taxes on import of onion and tomatoe.

Such imports were already exempt from Customs duty but were chargeable to 17% sales tax, 3% additional sales tax and 1% income tax.

Now these can be imported duty / taxes free till 31.12.2022.

Earlier, FBR issued 5 SROs which exempted from duties and taxes all goods that are needed for flood relief operations as certified by NDMA or a PDMA.

, the receipt of donations and relief aid has also been exempted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import Flood Price FBR Market All From Government Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Previous Omicron infections provide protection aga ..

Previous Omicron infections provide protection against new variants: Study

32 seconds ago
 Engr. Arshad Khan inaugurated a blood donation cam ..

Engr. Arshad Khan inaugurated a blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients at ..

34 seconds ago
 Rosatom Head's Aide to IAEA Chief: ZNPP Shelled Fr ..

Rosatom Head's Aide to IAEA Chief: ZNPP Shelled From Kiev-Controlled Cities

8 minutes ago
 Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam ho ..

Medicines, medical equipment airlifted to Kalam hospitals: DHO

8 minutes ago
 Govt to substitute costly energy with solar power: ..

Govt to substitute costly energy with solar power: Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 Naseem's fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz ..

Naseem's fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.