FBR exempt duties on Onion,Tomatoes import

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued two more SROs to provide exemption from taxes/duties on Import of Onion and Tomatoes to Stabilize Commodity prices escalating due to Floods

Recent floods have brought unprecedented crop damage,said a press release issued here.

As a result, the prices of onion and tomatoes have sky-rocketed in the local markets.

In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to abnormal price hike, the Prime Minister of Pakistan ordered urgent relief measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of onion and tomato in the local markets. Elimination of all taxes and duties in procuring the two vegetables by import will help reduce their prices.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, and on the directions of the Federal Government, the FBR has exempted all duties and taxes on import of onion and tomatoe.

Such imports were already exempt from Customs duty but were chargeable to 17% sales tax, 3% additional sales tax and 1% income tax.

Now these can be imported duty / taxes free till 31.12.2022.

Earlier, FBR issued 5 SROs which exempted from duties and taxes all goods that are needed for flood relief operations as certified by NDMA or a PDMA.

, the receipt of donations and relief aid has also been exempted.