FBR Exempts Sale Tax On Sugar

Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

FBR exempts sale tax on sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday exempted the import of 500,000 metric of white sugar from 17 percent sale tax and 3 percent minimum value added tax (VAT) by Trading Corporation Pakistan (TCP) during the current season.

According to an S.R.O. issued by the FBR, the VAT 3 percent is exempted in respect of commercial import of white sugar till 30 June, 2021.

