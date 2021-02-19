FBR exempts sale tax on sugar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday exempted the import of 500,000 metric of white sugar from 17 percent sale tax and 3 percent minimum value added tax (VAT) by Trading Corporation Pakistan (TCP) during the current season.

According to an S.R.O. issued by the FBR, the VAT 3 percent is exempted in respect of commercial import of white sugar till 30 June, 2021.