FBR Extend Date For Filing Tax Returns Till Oct 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 01:10 AM

FBR extend date for filing tax returns till Oct 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of income tax returns up to October 31st, 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the FBR extended the date in view of current flood situation in the country and request from various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and facilitation of general public.

All the tax payers, who were required to file income tax returns by September 30, 2022, would have been given an extension of one month, the release said.

