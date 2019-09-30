UrduPoint.com
FBR Extends A Moth For Filling Income Tax Returns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday decided to extend the date of filing of income tax returns/statements for the year 2019 by October 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Monday decided to extend the date of filing of income tax returns/statements for the year 2019 by October 31.

The individual and association of person who were to file their income tax returns/ statements of final taxation for 2019, which were due on September 30, but failed to filed their income tax returns/statements, are hereby allowed to file by October 31, a press release said.

The companies which were required to file returns of total income tax returns/statements of final taxation for 2019, which was due on September 30, but failed to file their income tax returns/statements, though have paid 95% of the admitted tax liability, are hereby allowed to file their returns/statements by October 31.

