FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) Monday decided to extend the date of filing of income tax returns/statements for the year 2019 by October 31.

The individual and association of person who were to file their income tax returns/ statements of final taxation for 2019, which were due on September 30, but failed to filed their income tax returns/statements, are hereby allowed to file by October 31, a press release said.

The companies which were required to file returns of total income tax returns/statements of final taxation for 2019, which was due on September 30, but failed to file their income tax returns/statements, though have paid 95% of the admitted tax liability, are hereby allowed to file their returns/statements by October 31.