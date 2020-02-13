UrduPoint.com
FBR Extends Date For Filing Income Tax Returns Up To 15th March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:54 PM

FBR extends date for filing income tax returns up to 15th March

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of Income Tax Returns for the fiscal year 2018-19 till 15th March this year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of Income Tax Returns for the fiscal year 2018-19 till 15th March this year.In this regard, a notification has been issued.

The date of filing returns of total income, which were due on 28th February and extended upto 15th March.Earlier, the deadline was 28th February to submit income tax returns.

The FBR had extended deadline several times earlier as well. Last time the income tax submission deadline was 31st January ,which was later extended to February 28 and now the deadline has been extended to 15th March.

