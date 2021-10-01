FBR extends date for filing of income tax return

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday extended the date of filing of income tax return for the tax year 2021 by 15 days up to October 15.

The date has been extended due to serious technical problems in online return filing system (Iris), FBR said in a statement issued here.

