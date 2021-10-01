UrduPoint.com

FBR Extends Date For Filing Of Income Tax Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:18 AM

FBR extends date for filing of income tax return

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday extended the date of filing of income tax return for the tax year 2021 by 15 days up to October 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday extended the date of filing of income tax return for the tax year 2021 by 15 days up to October 15.

The date has been extended due to serious technical problems in online return filing system (Iris), FBR said in a statement issued here.

"The Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of income tax return for tax year 2021 by 15 days i.e. upto 15.10.2021 due to serious technical problems in online return filing system (Iris)," the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

October FBR

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect ..

Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect in Absentia - Reports

3 minutes ago
 First Direct Flight From Bahrain to Israel Lands i ..

First Direct Flight From Bahrain to Israel Lands in Tel Aviv

3 minutes ago
 Speakers express concern over growing population i ..

Speakers express concern over growing population in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held ..

UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held Online First - Ryabkov

20 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N. ..

US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N.Korea Tested Hypersonic Missil ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.