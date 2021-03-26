UrduPoint.com
FBR Extends Date For Taxpayers Profile Updation Till June 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

FBR extends date for taxpayers profile updation till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday extended the date for Updation of taxpayer's profile till June 30, 2021.

According to an FBR circular issued here, earlier the taxpayer's profile was required to be updated till March 31, 2021.

The extension has been given under Section-114A of Income Tax Ordinance-2001, it added.

