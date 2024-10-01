FBR Extends Income Tax Return Filing Date By October 14
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said the date of date of filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2024 has been extended to October 14, 2024.
In view of the requests from various trade bodies, Tax Bar Associations and general public the board has decided to extend the date for filling income tax return.
According to the FBR circular no.
02 of 2024-25 IR- Operation, "In exercise of powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax return for the Tax Year (TY) 2024, for the persons who are required to file their returns by September 30th ,2024 is hereby extended up to October 14th,2024 in view of the requests from various trade bodies. Tax Bar Associations and general public", it added.
