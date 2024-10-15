FBR extends income tax return filing date by October 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on late Monday said the date of filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2024 has been extended to October 31, 2024.

In view of the requests from various trade bodies, Tax Bar Associations and in wake of the banking holidays announced in the twin cities vide Cabinet Division notification No.10-01/2024-Min-II dated 7 October 2024, the board has decided to extend the date for filling income tax return, said a news release.

According to the FBR circular no.

03 of 2024-25 Income Tax, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax return for the Tax Year (TY) 2024, for the persons who are required to file their returns by September 30, 2024 was extended up to October 14, is further extended to October 31, 2024, in view of the requests from various trade bodies, Tax Bar Associations and in wake of the banking holidays announced in Islamabad and Rawalpindi vide Cabinet Division notification No.10-01/2024-Min-II dated 7 October 2024, it added.