FBR extends last date for filing of tax returns to February 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing of tax returns to February 28.

In a notification issued by the Board here Friday, the taxpayers who could not file their tax, can now file their returns by February 28, reported a private news channel.

The extension of last date was aimed to facilitate maximum individuals, association of persons and companies. The total tax return by January 31 was Rs 2.3 million against Rs 2.7 million during the last year.