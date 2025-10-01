FBR extends tax filing deadline to Oct 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2025 till October 15, 2025.

The decision has been made under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, said a news release.

The extension has been granted in response to requests made by various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and the general public.