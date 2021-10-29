FBR extends warehousing period up to November 25

Building further on its policy of ensuring ease of doing business, the federal government Friday provided relief to the business community by extending the warehousing period and waiving off the penal surcharge on overstayed goods, lying un-cleared in the Customs Bonded warehouses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Building further on its policy of ensuring ease of doing business, the Federal government Friday provided relief to the business community by extending the warehousing period and waiving off the penal surcharge on overstayed goods, lying un-cleared in the Customs Bonded warehouses.

Federal board of Revenue through its notification issued here stated that penal surcharge on goods, not cleared within the prescribed period, has been fully waived off.

This measure has been taken to facilitate the trade and industry and commercial importers who have not been able to clear their goods on time by payment of duty and taxes.

FBR has further clarified that the facility was for ex-bond clearances made within thirty days from the date of commencement of this notification up to November 25, 2021.