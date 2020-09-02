UrduPoint.com
FBR, FDE Sign Letter Of Understanding To Promote Tax Culture

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:34 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) here Wednesday signed Letter of Understanding (LoU) to promote tax culture in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Directorate of education (FDE) here Wednesday signed Letter of Understanding (LoU) to promote tax culture in the country.

The initiative was taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister for promoting Taxation system in the country and under the guidance of Chairman FBR, according to press statement issued by the board here.

The LoU was signed by Director General Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool and Chief FATE of FBR Aisha Farooq.

The ceremony was observed by Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Wajija Akram Khan, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Muhammad Javed Ghani, Federal Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Farah Hamid Khan, Member FATE of FBR Bakhtiar Muhammad and Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani.

The LoU is aimed to promote tax culture & tax awareness in all educational institutions of Federal Directorate of Education.

It would serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens.

The training sessions would inculcate among the students about the significance of paying taxes and how to indicate tax evasion.

The Federal Board of Revenue would educate and train two hundred twenty thousand students & seven thousands & five hundred teachers through taxation syllabus, training sessions and seminars. This LoU will be applicable for three years.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood applauded the initiative and hoped that FBR would also collaborate with the provinces to follow this practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani stated that FBR had decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training sessions to promote tax culture. He urged that these efforts would certainly help to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue for the country.

